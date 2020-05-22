Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 2,989.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,924 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,827,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

In other news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $132,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.94. 4,608,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,189,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.