Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $34.78 Million Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $34,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $535,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,327.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,013,959.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.01. 246,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,382. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

