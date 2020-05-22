Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 428.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,513 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,067,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $260.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.