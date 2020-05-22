Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,404.60. The company had a trading volume of 671,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,928. The company has a market cap of $960.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,279.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,331.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

