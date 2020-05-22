Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the quarter. Cyberark Software comprises about 1.7% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.68% of Cyberark Software worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $100.09. 17,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.