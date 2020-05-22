Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $16.44 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $76.19. 3,220,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,489,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

