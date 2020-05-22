Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,158,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,546,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,645,000 after acquiring an additional 69,858 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

IR stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,012. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 365.95 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

