Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,108 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,954. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

