Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in AON by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,360. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

