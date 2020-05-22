Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 190,732 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,002,000. T-Mobile Us comprises about 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,157,368,000 after purchasing an additional 287,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth $794,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,953,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.38. 2,693,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,055. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.