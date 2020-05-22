Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 704.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,248,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,199 shares of company stock worth $13,967,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

