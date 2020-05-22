Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 124,774 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $36,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $94.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

