Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 149,750 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 55.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 97.8% in the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 95,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $58,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

