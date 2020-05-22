Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 26,027 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.69 and its 200 day moving average is $219.44. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

