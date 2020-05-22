Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 96,000 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $109,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.31. 40,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,059. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.