Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,591 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $58,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.99. 159,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,133. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

