Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,526 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 64,960 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PEP stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.92. 231,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.