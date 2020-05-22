Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 78,362 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Prologis by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

PLD stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. 587,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,647. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.