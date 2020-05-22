Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Danaher by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Danaher by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $157.39. 76,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

