Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $114,612.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $932,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,789. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

