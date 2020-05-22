Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,611 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $432.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,369. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

