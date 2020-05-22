Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.08 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.89. The stock had a trading volume of 791,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,017. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

