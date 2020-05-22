Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.23 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,740,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Linde by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Linde by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,222,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,500,000 after acquiring an additional 396,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $79,115,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $191.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,586. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.03. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

