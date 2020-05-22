Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.16 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after buying an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,291,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.41. 96,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,130. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.10. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

