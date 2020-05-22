Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.03 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.16. The stock had a trading volume of 255,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309,068. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.