Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.89 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 731,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,474,470. The company has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

