Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $57.29 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.92. 362,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The company has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

