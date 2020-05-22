Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $63.62 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,403.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,928. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $960.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,331.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

