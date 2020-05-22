Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.80. 1,263,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,081. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

