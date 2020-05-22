Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.1% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 345,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 27.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.