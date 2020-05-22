Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 36,026 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.34. 432,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.98. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

