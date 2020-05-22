Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 57,276 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.99 and a 200 day moving average of $277.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

