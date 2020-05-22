Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. 8,076,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,972,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $267.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.