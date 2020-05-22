Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 76,335 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,335 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $87,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.82. 273,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $280.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

