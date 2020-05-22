Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,456 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.4% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 1,536,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,992,674. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.