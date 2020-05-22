Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 92,632 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.20. 1,600,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.83 and a 200-day moving average of $276.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

