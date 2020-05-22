Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ASML by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.81 and its 200 day moving average is $283.51. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $186.31 and a twelve month high of $326.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

