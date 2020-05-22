Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 382,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139,403 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,707,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.84. 85,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,264. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $136.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.