Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $27.24 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 68.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,750 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 250,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,985. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

