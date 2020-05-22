Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $65.72 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180,134 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 2.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $65,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.27. 2,439,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488,630. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

