Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $71.75 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,320,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,001,000 shares during the period. New Residential Investment comprises about 2.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 3.45% of New Residential Investment worth $71,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 283,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,974. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

