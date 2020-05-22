Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 503,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.02. 8,650,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,064,636. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

