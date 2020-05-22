Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 744,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,230.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,889 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

