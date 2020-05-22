Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. 25,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,678. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

