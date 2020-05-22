Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,768,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 16,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of AMBA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,618. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $257,606.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,735,364.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

