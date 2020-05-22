Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,558 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 739,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average is $165.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.