Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 60,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.5% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $40,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,360. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.