Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 81,752 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,752 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. 170,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,944,270. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

