National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,960 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 136.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,641,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 306,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 250,977 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 499,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. 2,080,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,791,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

