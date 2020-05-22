National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,366 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 193.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after buying an additional 199,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after buying an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.04. 11,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.